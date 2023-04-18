Home considered a total loss after fire in Columbus County

BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a fire at a home on Charlies Way in Bolton after a report at 11:41 p.m. on Monday, April 17.

According to Fire Chief Steve Camlin with the Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire-Rescue, crews found the building fully involved upon arrival.

Fire crews from ADR, Buckhead, Bolton and Northwest responded to the scene with five tankers, four engines, one ambulance and 26 firefighters.

The fire is still under investigation by the Columbus County Fire Marshal and Sheriff’s Office as of Tuesday morning, and the building is considered a total loss. The Red Cross was notified.

