Free shred event scheduled for Brunswick Co. residents

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A free shred event will be hosted for Brunswick County residents and property owners in Bolivia on Thursday, May 4.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Southport, the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Brunswick County Government Complex, located at 149 Government Center Drive in Bolivia.

“This shred event is free and open to all Brunswick County residents and property owners,” stated the city in their post. “No more than 5 boxes per resident will be allowed. Please have your items bagged/boxed and ready to be shredded. We will have staff on site to empty the bags/boxes into the shredder. All bags/boxes will be returned after they are emptied.”

