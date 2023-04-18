Forever Family: Meet Gus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, we would like you to meet Gus.

“My name is Hargus, I prefer to be called Gus,” he said, “I am in fifth grade, I’m happy. Things I like to do are go fishing, play in the lake, I like swimming. My favorite sports are soccer and football.”

Child Advocate Taylor Burris raves about Gus.

“He’s a straight A student, he loves church, he’s very self-sufficient,” she said. “We say all the time, he’s so sweet, he’s so respectful, he’s very affectionate, he loves animals, and I think he would really be a blessing to anybody that he comes into contact with.”

Gus is hoping to find a Forever Family, and he already knows what he would do to help with his new siblings.

“If I was a big brother, I would help my little brothers with homework, if they needed help build something, I would help them if they needed help in Fortnite,” he said.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY.

