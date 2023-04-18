Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: dry streak to aid warming trend

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Apr. 17, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington officially hit a high of 77 Monday and, if you were to place a bet, you would take the “over” on that in the coming days! After a cool Tuesday morning, for one, upper 70s are likely for afternoon highs. And if indeed 80s do not quite materialize Tuesday, know there will be many chances to feel that toasty temperature range starting Wednesday.

Your First Alert Forecast defers to a dry high pressure system with 0% rain chances through Friday. A front will produce a passing shower or storm chance for part - very likely not all - of the weekend. Exact timing is still in question but, for now, the best rain odds look to be late Saturday or Saturday night. Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to keep you posted.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and go farther with a ten-day outlook on your WECT Weather App.

