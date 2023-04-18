Drug Enforcement Administration announces 24th ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’ to occur Saturday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced that its 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will occur on Saturday, April 22.

“For more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped Americans easily rid their homes of unneeded medications — those that are old, unwanted, or expired — that too often become a gateway to addiction,” stated the DEA announcement.

Those looking to participate can drop off their old, unwanted or expired medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

New Hanover County

The New Hanover County Arboretum at 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 3950 Juvenile Center Road in Castle Hayne

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department Public Safety Building lobby at 3A Bob Sawyer Drive in Wrightsville Beach

Columbus County

Southeastern Community College (during the Earth Day Festival) at 4564 Chadbourn Hwy in Whiteville

“Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage,” the DEA added in the release.

For more information, please visit the event website.

