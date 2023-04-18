Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Dog who spent over 730 days in North Myrtle Beach shelter finds forever home

It was a day full of happy tears at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach when one of its long-time residents left to be at her new home.
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – It was a day full of happy tears at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach when one of its long-time residents left to be at her new home.

We first told you about Fireball a couple of weeks ago.

The humane society announced it was Fireball’s two-year anniversary at the shelter, which meant she had been waiting 730 days for a home.

The Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach said after that, it received about 20 applications from all over the country from people who wanted to adopt Fireball.

On Monday, the shelter said she was adopted by a couple who are experienced dog owners.

“Fireball will be the 8th dog they’ve rescued! Fireball absolutely fell in love with them, and she is looking forward to the loving home that has a wonderful yard for her to sunbathe and play in when she wants some fresh air,” the humane society told WMBF News. “There was a lot of ugly crying today, but we are so happy for Fireball!”

Workers at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach say goodbye to Fireball after she spent two...
Workers at the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach say goodbye to Fireball after she spent two years at the shelter.(Source: Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach)

There are plenty of dogs and cats across the Grand Strand who are in need of a good home.

You can find links below to shelters to see if you can find a four-legged friend you can take home:

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The home at 90 Charlies Way in Bolton was a total loss after a fire on Monday night, April 17.
Home considered a total loss after fire in Columbus County

Latest News

Authorities advise commuters to find an alternate route.
Multiple lanes closed along College Road after vehicle crash; power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m.
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m. on...
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
Tonight, the City of Wilmington is one step closer to purchasing the Thermo Fisher building on...
Wilmington City Council approves resolution to finance up to $70 million to purchase Thermo Fisher property
New Hanover Board of Education
NHC Board of Education holds public town hall meeting