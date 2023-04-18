Cumberland County Sheriff investigating Sunday evening homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

On Sunday at 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of King Charles Road in Fayetteville.

After arriving, deputies said they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 33-year-old Timothy James Shannon.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation by members of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant C. Zwan at (910) 677-5503 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.

