Conservationists aiming to protect Eagles Island push to establish nature park

EAGLES ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Situated between Brunswick and New Hanover counties, Eagles Island is known for its natural beauty, and conservationists and developers alike want to take advantage of that.

“There is an argument to be made that housing development at any level creates opportunity at every level,” said Kirk Pugh, representing a developer last year.

KFJ Development Group wanted to develop a planned mixed-use community on the property. The Villages at Battleship Point would have brought restaurants, retail locations and homes to the island. Another developer hoped to bring a hotel and spa.

As those talks have gone quiet, other groups are pushing for another possibility for the property.

“The west bank, particularly Eagles Island, could be a destination site for a rapidly growing area that is needing additional natural areas for recreation, but also for enjoyment,” said Dr. Roger Shew, a professor at UNCW and vocal concerned citizen. “It’d be complementary to the Battleship North Carolina.”

The presentation given to New Hanover County commissioners named a number of ideas for the property -- from nature trails to an education center. However, Shew stopped short of adding any significant infrastructure to the land for fear of disrupting the many habitats there.

“We believe that’s one of the worst things you could do because of the impacts of rising water,” said Shew.

New Hanover County commissioners seemed to appreciate the presentation, giving conservationists a bit of hope when it comes to protecting the oasis.

“I’m hoping that stuff like this will actually come to fruition, you know, some of the education,” said Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “Belville is really doing a lot of ecotourism in their community and really promoting that. This would be a good win-win for our community as well.”

