Community in Schools Cape Fear to host ‘Barn Bash: Derby Edition’ fundraiser

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in Schools Cape Fear has announced that their Barn Bash fundraiser will return this year on Saturday, May 6, the same day as the Kentucky Derby.

As such, the organization plans to combine the festivities for this year’s event. “Barn Bash: Derby Edition” will feature highlights of previous years’ celebrations with the addition of derby-themed activities as well.

The fundraiser will run from 4 to 8 p.m. at Old River Farms, located at 8711 Old River Road in Burgaw, and will feature:

BBQ and beer;

A Bluegrass music performance by Massive Grass;

A Kentucky Derby hat contest;

A horse bidding game;

A live screening of the derby.

Dinner at the event is to be provided by Port City Que. Tickets to the fundraiser are $40 for one, or $70 for two, with all proceeds being used to support at-risk youth in the community and provide resources for them to be successful at school.

“Communities In Schools provides programs and services that complement New Hanover and Pender County schools’ efforts to empower students and reduce the region’s dropout rate,” states the announcement from CIS. “Many of the children we serve face poverty, homelessness, hunger, and violence in their homes or communities. By providing critical supports for the most vulnerable students, we help the next generation unlock their potential.”

For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit the Communities in Schools Cape Fear website.

