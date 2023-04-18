COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help buying supplies for outdoor classroom

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Tara Whicker, an environmental science teacher there would like to buy her students some materials to use in their outdoor classroom, but without donations to the project, she’ll have to spend her own money to make it happen. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“At our school, we have the unique opportunity to be able to have lessons outdoors and we need your support to help aid our discovery and outdoor activity,” Whicker said. “We are in need of supplies such as trowels, gardening gloves and insect observation tools.”

Ms. Whicker only needs $140 to completely fund her project. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.