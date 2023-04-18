Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher needs help buying supplies for outdoor classroom

Ms. Whicker, a
WECT Community Classroom
By Frances Weller
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teacher at Island Montessori Charter School needs help. Tara Whicker, an environmental science teacher there would like to buy her students some materials to use in their outdoor classroom, but without donations to the project, she’ll have to spend her own money to make it happen. She’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“At our school, we have the unique opportunity to be able to have lessons outdoors and we need your support to help aid our discovery and outdoor activity,” Whicker said. “We are in need of supplies such as trowels, gardening gloves and insect observation tools.”

Ms. Whicker only needs $140 to completely fund her project. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade...
NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
Pandemic EBT benefits to end completely after this summer
Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach

Latest News

Cape Fear Literacy Council holds 2023 Luncheon for Literacy
Cape Fear Literacy Council holds Luncheon for Literacy fundraiser
Brunswick Co. Board of Elections votes to remain member of U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence
Amanda Bottles
Wilmington police searching for missing woman
Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium