Cape Fear Literacy Council holds Luncheon for Literacy fundraiser

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An organization that helps adults in our community learn to read held its biggest event of the year on Tuesday, April 18.

The Luncheon for Literacy is a fundraiser for the Cape Fear Literacy Council and was held this year at Northside Church in Wilmington.

In New Hanover County 15 percent of people read at what is considered the lowest literacy rate.

“People think because you go to Cape Fear Literacy, that you’re ignorant, you have no education. And that is simply not true,” said Angel Dualbh, former Cape Fear Literacy student. “Cape Fear Literacy, they go out of their way to pick up students. Some of our students don’t have transportation; the instructors go pick them up and bring them.”

But the organization also helps out some folks who might surprise you.

“I’m writing a memoir, and I wanted to be able to properly write it, and they are helping me with that,” said Dualbh. “We need to get rid of the stigma.”

Money raised at this year’s luncheon benefits the council’s literacy and language programs, which are offered to students for free. According to a release from the council, it helps over 500 adults improve their educational skills each year.

