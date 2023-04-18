Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Board of Elections votes to remain member of U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to remain a member of the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.

A motion to reject a proposal to leave the alliance and a motion to maintain membership both passed with identical 3-2 votes.

The Brunswick County Board of Elections is made up of three Democrats and two Republicans. Both votes were along party lines.

Last month, the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution saying the county should avoid groups that could have partisan motives and provide private money to fund elections.

A concern among commissioners is that the alliance is funded by “Mark Zuckerburg and other tech billionaires.” According to the alliance’s website, a partner organization, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, has been supported by companies including Facebook and Google.

“Today’s vote is disappointing but not surprising. Given the composition of the board of elections, the writing was likely on the wall when the Democrat Party weighed in and injected partisan political pressure into a debate about removing partisan influences from election administration,” said Commissioners Frank Williams.

