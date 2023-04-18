Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted

COUNCIL, N.C. (WECT) - A woman in Bladen County won big after purchasing a $30 scratch-off ticket from the Home Race Mart on Old U.S. 74/76 in Lake Waccamaw.

Eunice Brown of Council reported feeling numb after finding out she had won the $1 million prize.

“I thought I was going to faint,” Brown told lottery officials. “My son said, ‘I don’t mean no disrespect, but you’re lying.’ I had to send him a picture to convince him.”

About a year ago, Brown won $5,000 from a scratch-off ticket purchased at the same store.

Arriving Monday at lottery headquarters, Brown chose to receive her winnings as a lump sum of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.

Brown plans to share some of her winnings with her family and use it to also pay bills.

“Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Bladen County has received $40 million in grants, from money raised by the lottery, to build a new Pre-K-8 school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Bladen County, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the ‘Impact’ section,” stated the NC Education Lottery in their release.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.