BCSO and Leland PD asking public’s help in identifying suspects in two separate $500 thefts

BCSO suspects (left) Leland PD suspects (right)
BCSO suspects (left) Leland PD suspects (right)(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office & Leland Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Leland Police Department are both asking the public to help identify suspects involved in two separate thefts.

Two people entered the Leland Walmart on Wednesday, April 5, and used a stolen debit card to obtain $500 according to the Leland Police Department.

The suspects are described as a man and a woman, both Hispanic and approximately 30 years old. The woman was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and tennis shoes. The man was last seen wearing a red striped shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Detective Gaston at (910) 726-2030 or at his email. Tips can be anonymous.

Another theft involving $500 taken with a stolen card was reported in Brunswick County on April 5.

According to the BCSO, two suspects broke into vehicles at Brunswick Nature Park and used stolen credit cards to purchase $500 gift cards.

Anyone who knows the people shown in the images show above should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

