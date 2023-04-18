Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

$100,000 Mustang, $77,000 truck stolen from Salisbury car dealership

Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.
Salisbury Police say someone broke into the dealership early on Monday.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The trend of thieves breaking into car dealerships and stealing expensive vehicles has now hit Salisbury.

According to Salisbury Police, someone broke into Cloninger Ford at 511 Jake Alexander Boulevard and got away with a 2020 Ford Mustang valued at $100,000 and a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe worth approximately $77,000.

Police said that at approximately 1:18 a.m. on Monday, someone shattered a glass door at the dealership to get inside. Then they headed for the key box and removed two sets of keys: one for Mustang, the other for the Chevy.

The incident remains under investigation.

There have been several cases of expensive vehicles being stolen recently from dealerships in Charlotte, Hickory, and other areas.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Altonio Herbert Johnson
Man charged with murder of woman found dead at Godwin Stadium
After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $427,509.
Bladen Co. woman wins $1 million lottery prize, says she almost fainted
Officials say Lee was located on April 14 floating in the water at Heartbeat Bridge on Chair...
Identity released of homicide victim found in Nakina
41-year-old James Michael McElligot
Wilmington police searching for missing man
The home at 90 Charlies Way in Bolton was a total loss after a fire on Monday night, April 17.
Home considered a total loss after fire in Columbus County

Latest News

The outage was first reported at 1:01 a.m.
Power restored for Wilmington customers near Oleander Drive, College Road
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m.
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
The Burgaw Police Department was dispatched to the Bojangles at approximately 9:20 p.m. on...
One injured in Burgaw Bojangles shooting, police investigating
Tonight, the City of Wilmington is one step closer to purchasing the Thermo Fisher building on...
Wilmington City Council approves resolution to finance up to $70 million to purchase Thermo Fisher property
New Hanover Board of Education
NHC Board of Education holds public town hall meeting