White Elephant Yard Sale to be held at Burgwin-Wright House

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual White Elephant Yard Sale will return at Burgwin-Wright House on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The fundraiser for the historic site will sell antiques, furniture, houseware, books, vintage linens, kitchenware, toys, mirrors, electronics, summer items and much more. All proceeds will go toward the continued preservation of the 1770 house and 1744 jail structures.

The yard sale will be located in the visitors’ center and under the front porches. Burgwin-Wright House annual members will be allowed in early at 7:30 a.m. Non-members can purchase a membership at the gate.

The Burgwin-Wright House site will remain open for ticketed tours of the 1770 house and 1744 jail structures at the top of each hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Customers must bring their own boxes and bags. All unpurchased items will be donated to other non-profits.

To learn more about the yard sale, you can call 910-762-0570 or email here.

