Volunteers needed to help complete 34 community projects during Earth Day event

Little Free Library
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Leadership Wilmington has announced that volunteer applications are now being accepted for its “Work on Wilmington” initiative, scheduled to take place on Earth Day, April 22.

According to the announcement, volunteers are needed to help complete 34 community projects. These projects include:

  • Building raised plant beds
  • Building little libraries
  • Building garden boxes
  • Paint projects
  • Raingarden and storm wetlands improvements

“Whether you’re an individual, a family, or a group, there’s a place for you to make a lasting difference. All ages are welcome, although children aged 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult. A volunteer appreciation celebration is scheduled for Friday, April 21 at Live Oak Bank Pavilion,” states the release from the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce.

Those interested in participating can find the sign-up application here. Work on Wilmington will run from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 22 and will take place rain or shine. The volunteer sign-up deadline is 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

“The Wilmington Chamber of Commerce is proud to oversee the Leadership Wilmington program and Work on Wilmington each year,” said Natalie English, president and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. “Through initiatives like Work on Wilmington, Leadership Wilmington class members have shown time and time again that when people come together with a shared mission, incredible things can happen. We’re thrilled to see the impact that Leadership Wilmington class members can make on our community, and we encourage everyone to get involved and make a difference.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

