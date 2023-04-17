Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Unicorn couple renews vows at Boston Marathon finish line

A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. (Source: WCVB, Tim Suhr, Cherry Rose)
By Danae Bucci
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (WCVB) – A couple from Virginia renewed their vows Sunday near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Tim Suhr and Cherry Rose wore unicorn costumes to honor the Boston Athletic Association’s symbol of the mythical creature.

The organization puts on the marathon and chose the unicorn mascot in 1980 when the club held its first organized track and field competition.

The couple wanted to marry at the finish line in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans.

They ended up getting married in 2021 and chose this year’s Boston Marathon to renew their vows.

It’s Suhr’s third Boston Marathon.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling large fire at Ella's of Calabash.
Fire crews battle flames at Ella’s of Calabash
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
A picture of a shark hangs in the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
Research continues to find sharks swimming near North Carolina coast
Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.
Family displaced after house fire destroys belongings

Latest News

Banking trojan attacks doubled in 2022
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boy was riding in the large tractor with an...
5-year-old ran over and killed by tractor, authorities say
As banking Trojan attacks increase, expert advice to protect your information
FILE - Lynnette Williams holds a sign during a gathering at Second Baptist Church in Akron,...
Ohio officers won’t be charged in shooting of Jayland Walker
Woods will be introduced at a press conference on Monday, April 17, at 3 p.m. in the Golden...
UNCW women’s basketball coach Nicole Woods introduced at press conference