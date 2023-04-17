Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Ukrainian Prime Minister wraps up active trip to Washington, DC.

By Annie Andersen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - After days of meetings with various North American officials, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said while his country needs money to continue its fight against Russian agression, Ukraine is also starting to look toward reconstruction.

On his trip, Shmyhal met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He also met with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Shmyhal has identified a priority funding gap of $14 billion this year.

Following her meeting with Shmyhal, Yellen promised additional economic and humanitarian air would be provided to Ukraine shortly.

“The results of meetings with the representatives of the U.S. government once again prove the strategic character of the U.S. relations,” Shmyhal said. “During this visit, we saw once again that Ukraine has a reliable partners and true friends that will go with us to the victory as long as it takes.”

Officials within the Biden Administration agree that rebuilding has to be a priority. The United Nations, the World Bank, the European Commission and Ukraine all estimate that rebuilding Ukraine would cost upwards of $400 billion.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling large fire at Ella's of Calabash.
Fire crews battle flames at Ella’s of Calabash
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
A picture of a shark hangs in the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
Research continues to find sharks swimming near North Carolina coast
Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.
Family displaced after house fire destroys belongings

Latest News

(MGN)
New Hanover County looking for new recruits to remedy school bus driver shortage
The proposed sites for two companies at Blue Clay Business Park in Castle Hayne
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve bid process to sell two business park properties
The donation of new Scholastic K-7 children’s books will be used in the classroom as well as...
International School at Gregory receives 4,000 book donation
Dane Scalise was unanimously appointed to fill the vacancy on the New Hanover County Board of...
Scalise unanimously appointed to fill vacancy on New Hanover Co. Board of Commissioners
In a report from the sheriff’s office released on Monday, April 17, the incident has been...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim