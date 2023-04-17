Select museums offering free admission for those receiving SNAP benefits

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Families looking for fun this summer can take advantage of a program that seeks to help make activities more affordable.

The program, Museums for All, allows those who receive assistance through SNAP free access to multiple museums in our area and over a thousand across the United States.

Some of the museums in the program offer reduced ticket prices instead of free admission, but all of the Wilmington museums that participate in this program offer free tickets.

The program is partnered with a variety of family-friendly places, ranging from zoos and science centers to botanical gardens.

Cape Fear Museum Marketing Specialist Barbi Baker explained how visitors to the museum can take advantage of this program.

“All they have to do is show their EBT card or some form of proof of SNAP benefits at our front desk. Then they can have free admission to the museum, it allows them access to all of our exhibits, if we have programs going on that day and it really gives them all access to come in and explore,” said Baker.

Museums for All launched in 2014 and has served more than five million visitors nationwide.

The Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington has seen over 1,300 people utilize this program over the last three years and hopes more will walk through the doors in the future.

“Part of it is just to be sure that it provides a way for families that might not normally be able to afford going into museums. To provide a way for them to have free access and take advantage of the learning and exploration at a day of family fun at a museum,” said Baker.

Museum For All benefits vary per location, and it’s encouraged to look at each location’s website when you plan your visit.

Below are the locations in the Cape Fear region that are apart of the program.

New Hanover County:

The Children’s Museum of Wilmington

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science

Fit For Fun Center

Airlie Gardens

Cameron Art Museum

Brunswick County:

Museum of Coastal Carolina

Ingram Planetarium

To find more participating locations across the country, you can locate them here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.