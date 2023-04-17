Scalise unanimously appointed to fill vacancy on New Hanover Co. Board of Commissioners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dane Scalise was unanimously appointed to fill the vacancy on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners during the board’s meeting Monday morning.

The seat was left vacant after Deb Hays passed away last month.

Last week, the New Hanover County Republican Party’s Executive Committee unanimously recommended Scalise to fill the vacant seat.

According to a release sent from the committee, Scalise’s experience includes serving on the Board of Directors for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Downtown Inc, and the New Hanover County Bar Association. He also held the position of Deputy Commissioner of the North Carolina Industrial Commission from 2016 to 2020.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.