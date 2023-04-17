Senior Connect
Rescue group releases 24 turtles back to the ocean at Fort Fisher
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - A rescue group traveled from Massachusetts to Fort Fisher to release 24 turtles on Monday, April 17.

“In Cape Cod Bay alone, we had 518 cold-stunned sea turtles this winter, so that’s a huge part of the sea turtle population. So we try to make every single one count,” said Alessia Brugnara with the New England Aquarium Sea Turtle Hospital.

The turtles were recovering from being cold-stunned, and the Massachusetts waters were still too cold to release the turtles there. They were a mix of green turtles and Kemp’s Ridley turtles.

“This is what we really look forward to, and it makes our jobs have a lot of purposes — to be able to release them like this,” she said.

