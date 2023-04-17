New Hanover Co. commissioners approve bid process to sell two business park properties

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners approved starting the bid process to sell two county-owned properties in Blue Clay Business Park at its meeting on Monday, April 17.

The site of a proposed Coastal Millwork Supply expansion at Blue Clay Business Park in Castle Hayne (McKinley, provided by New Hanover County)

Wilmington Business Development and county staff recommended both offers, the first of which was an offer from Sentry Properties to buy 5.5 acres for $233,750. Titled “Project Cab” in the presentation from WBD, the land would be used by Coastal Millwork Supply Company, which makes doors, cabinets and closet systems off of S. 13th Street near Greenfield Lake.

But according to the presentation, the existing building doesn’t have enough space, and the expansion would allow the company to employ an approximate total of 75 people compared to the existing 50. The company is expected to invest about $7.5 million with the possibility of a $3 million expansion. Immediate plans include 55,000 square feet for manufacturing and another 7,000 square feet for office space.

The site for a proposed FFT Cabinetry expansion at Blue Clay Business Park in Castle Hayne (McKim&Creed, New Hanover County)

The other offer was from Stella Enterprises to buy 5.02 acres for $213,350 to allow FFT Cabinetry to expand its operations. The company is currently located in Dutch Square with about 10 employees, and the expansion would allow it to employ over 20 people. WBD estimates a $5-7.5 million investment from the company, with immediate plans to use 50,000 square feet for manufacturing with an office and showroom component. FFT Cabinetry would also be able to expand another 25,000 square feet.

Commissioners approved an upset bid process for both, which means that notices will be posted to allow other bidders to offer more for the property. The county manager will then sell the property to the highest bidder.

According to the county, it acquired the 120 acres next to the jail back in 2008, but the expansion ended up not being necessary. Then almost 10 years later, the county conducted a study to turn the site into a business park and later used American Rescue Plan Act funding to start the design and construction of the required roads and water infrastructure for the property.

Back in February, commissioners approved the upset bid process to sell another 6.25 acres of the park for at least $250,000 with a similar upset bid process.

