NC thieves hit 2 dealerships, stealing 6 cars in just 24 hours

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2023 Audi Q5.(Henderson Police Department)
By Rodney Overton
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Car thieves in North Carolina hit two dealerships, taking six vehicles, over the weekend — including one dealership in Vance County.

Nearly a month ago, dealership thieves had hit six lots across North Carolina, taking 24 cars worth more than $1 million in the process.

The most recent theft happened just before 1:45 a.m. Sunday when three men broke a window of a Henderson car dealership.

The group then took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom and a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2023 Audi Q5, Henderson police said. Police released photos of the three men.

The group took a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 from inside the showroom, a 2023 Cadillac Escalade and a 2023 Audi Q5.(Henderson Police Department)

As they left the group used the rear driveway behind the building and then turned west on U.S. 158 Bypass going toward Oxford at about 1:55 a.m.

Later Sunday morning, the Escalade was found in Matthews, which is near Charlotte.

About 24 hours earlier, three cars were stolen from a car dealership in Marion in McDowell County, police said.

In that case, three people broke a glass door and entered the building at Marion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, police said.

The thieves got keys to the cars by breaking into a lock box inside the building.

During early Saturday’s theft, the thieves took a white 2023 Chrysler 300, a gray 2020 Dodge Charger R/T and a black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX 4WD.

The investigation into the Marion car thefts is still underway.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

