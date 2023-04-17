Senior Connect
Man charged with murder after bodies found in storage unit

Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.
Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.(WRDW/WAGT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — A Medford man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a married couple whose bodies were discovered in a storage unit in Boston.

Kiryl Schukin, 37, and Pavel Vekshin, 28, died from stab wounds, according to investigators. The couple had been missing since late March.

Leonid Volkov, 37, also of Medford, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder.

Police said the unit where the bodies of Schukin and Vekshin were discovered on Friday had been rented by Volkov using one of the victims’ names. Both men were found inside rubber storage bins. One had been dismembered. Bleach, rubber gloves and items belonging to the two victims were also located in the unit.

Schukin had been a guarantor on the lease for Volkov’s apartment, according to investigators, who said that Schukin has recently declined to be the guarantor on a lease extension, which resulted in Volkov’s eviction.

Volkov and Schukin met in a rented U-Haul truck, which Volkov was driving, on March 29, according to police. A person believed to be Volkov was seen on video entering and leaving the victims’ building in the days following the last time Vekshin and Schukin were seen.

Police later discovered the U-Haul truck at the storage facility where the bodies were found. Investigators say they believe Volkov was using it to transport items from the victims’ apartment to the storage facility.

Volkov is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

