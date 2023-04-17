Lyft driver stabbed in the face while trying to intervene in domestic assault, Raleigh police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - A Lyft driver was stabbed in the face while trying to intervene in a domestic assault Sunday morning, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

At about 1:53 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 600 block of Sarver Court in reference to a stabbing.

The neighborhood is located off of Lake Wheeler Road near Dix Park and the North Carolina State Farmers Market.

When they arrived, they said they found a Lyft driver in his mid-thirties suffering from a stab wound to the face.

After speaking with those involved, investigators said the Lyft driver was trying to pick up a woman at the home when he witnessed a domestic assault in the driveway between the woman and Toussaint Parks, who was in his late-fourties or early-fifties.

The Lyft driver tried to intervene and Parks stabbed him in the face, according to the police department.

Officers said the Lyft driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

They said the woman was not injured in the assault.

Parks fled from the scene on foot and was later caught just before 5 a.m., according to officers.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon.

Police said the possession of firearm by felon charge was not related to the assault.

