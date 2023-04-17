Local YMCA to host family-friendly activity day at Empie Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YMCA of Southeastern N.C. and the City of Wilmington will hold the 10th annual Healthy Kids Day at Empie Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Kids can take part in a variety of family-friendly activities, including a 1-mile fun run at 9:30 a.m., sports stations, face painting, bounce houses, community booths and several prizes and giveaways.

“It is so important for kids to stay active over the summer, both physically and mentally,” says Corey Maarschalk, Executive Director for the YMCA of SENC’s Youth Services. “At the Y, we believe in providing resources to families to ensure that their children have access to what they need to reach their full potential, no matter the time of the year. Healthy Kids Day is a fun, free community-wide event that encourages families to take advantage of all the great summer resources that the Y has to offer.”

All of the activities will be free to the public, and the first 100 kids to register for the 1-mile fun run or walk will get a free race shirt. You can pre-register for the race online on the Y’s website.

