Local author Donna Flake to speak on publishing her first novel

The Haunted Life of Lura by Donna Bunting Flake
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington writer and researcher Donna Bunting Flake is set to visit the WECT studio to talk about her first novel The Haunted Life of Lura on Monday, April 17.

Inspired by true events, the novel begins with the ornate home of Lura Kennedy which had been closed to the public for 70 years being opened up for an auction.

“The Haunted Life of Lura is a portrait of Lura’s yearnings for love, permanency, and acceptance. Through unimaginable circumstances, brimming with escalating violence, Lura confronts the storms of her life,” states a summary on Flake’s website.

Flake graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has published over 30 scientific articles as a professional librarian.

The interview will be aired on WECT News at 4 p.m. here and will be available in this story soon after. The Haunted Life of Lura is available on Amazon.

