“It’s all we’ve ever known:” Owners plan to rebuild after fire destroys popular Brunswick Co. seafood restaurant

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - Ella’s of Calabash, a popular seafood restaurant, burned down Saturday after a fire tore through the building and destroyed the roof. Fire officials believe the blaze sparked in the kitchen.

The scene was unthinkable to many in southern Brunswick County. The restaurant has been open since 1950 and has remained in the hands of Shaun Bellamy and her family. She says losing the restaurant is like losing her home.

“We were here more than we were in our actual homes,” Bellamy said. “So, it means a lot to all of us, and to see it like this- it’s just- it’s heartbreaking. Lots of memories in this building.”

The restaurant has not only served countless patrons famous “Calabash Style” seafood, but it also helped to raise Ella’s family.

“Ella was my grandmother and she ran it for years,” said Bellamy. “And her husband built it for her and ran it for years, and then my mother took over in the 80s. But me, my siblings, my cousins, we were raised in this building.”

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. Bellamy, however, hopes to move forward, prepared for a difficult journey.

“It’s a family thing,” she said. “It’s not just a job. It’s just- we knew that this is what we’d be doing because I mean, it’s all we’ve ever known.”

Several people drove by the remains of the restaurant Monday to take pictures. Others have taken to social media to share memories about the location. Many of those people, including Bellamy, hope this is not the end of the restaurant.

“There’s never been a doubt that we’re rebuilding,” said Bellamy. “We’ll be back as soon as we can. We’ve already talked to our contractor, just trying to get the ball rolling and just wanting to get it back going. It’s not over for Ella’s. We can’t go out like this.”

Bellamy says other local restaurants have offered to help by taking in employees.

