International School at Gregory receives 4,000 book donation

The donation of new Scholastic K-7 children’s books will be used in the classroom as well as for community giveaways.(Nick Cannon Foundation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Barbara Highsmith Reading Academy announced on April 17 that it donated 4,000 books to the International School at Gregory as part of its activities during the Azalea Festival weekend.

Per the announcement, the donation of new Scholastic K-7 children’s books were presented to the school’s principal, Hilda de Leon. The school intends to use the materials in the classroom as well as for community giveaways.

“The Academy is currently working with Gregory to bridge the literacy gap by serving the needs of struggling second-grade readers, where Barbara engaged her students with innovative reading plans, real life applications, and promoted learning as a life-long endeavor. Second grade is the critical point to prevent at-risk students from ending up illiterate and losing all hope of living productive adult lives,” stated the announcement from the academy.

The late Barbara Ann Highsmith served at both Wrightsboro Elementary School and the International School at Gregory.

“It’s a privilege and honor today to donate and to further my mom’s legacy of sacrifice and love for Gregory,” said Ronnie Highsmith, president and CEO of the Nick Cannon Foundation. The books will be used for family and community engagement, classroom instruction, and to replenish the library and media center damaged by Hurricane Florence of 2018.”

