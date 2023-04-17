Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Stores in Bladen, Brunswick and Pender counties are among 37 fined by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division due to price-scanner errors.

“Our Standards Division closely watches stores to ensure that consumers are protected,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This is an important function to make sure North Carolinians are being charged the prices they see on shelves. While our work will continue, it is important for consumers to check their receipts regularly and notify store managers if they see a discrepancy.”

Minuteman Food Mart at 14661 Highway 87, Tarheel, paid $7,365 in penalties.

“An initial inspection in July 2022 found an error rate of 64 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 25-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 13 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 10 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in January found an error rate of 13 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected,” the announcement states.

Dollar General at 5001 Main St., Shallotte, paid $1,410 in penalties.

“An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in December found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in February with a 0.33 percent error rate,” according to the announcement.

Dollar General at 6675 Beach Drive SW, Ocean Isle, paid $1,725 in penalties.

“An initial inspection in January found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in February found an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected,” the announcement states.

Walmart Supercenter at 1114 New Pointe Blvd., Leland, paid $3,395 in penalties.

“An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 5 percent based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January with a 1 percent error rate,” the announcement states.

Dollar General at 105 Highway 117, Burgaw, paid $2,040 in penalties.

“An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 44 percent based on 22 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 5.33 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November with a 0.67 percent error rate,” the announcement states.

