First Alert Forecast: sunshine in high supply, temperatures to go places

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast will have you reaching for the sunscreen for the job site, the dog park, and the beach this week. Under the dry atmosphere, temperatures will explore many ranges. 70s are likely for highs Monday. Expect upper 40s to near 50 for much of Monday night, though readings may locally wiggle deeply down into the 40s across mainland sections of the Cape Fear Region. Afternoons ought to have 70s trending to toastier 80s for the remainder of the week.

