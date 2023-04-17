Crews quickly extinguish Saturday Elizabethtown house fire

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - A home fire in Elizabethtown was quickly extinguished by fire crews on Saturday, April 15.

According to an announcement from the Elizabethtown Fire Department, its crews, along with aid from the Town of White Lake Fire Department, Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department, arrived at the 700 block of Richardson Street just after 3 p.m.

“Elizabethtown Engine 552 arrived minutes later with members from ‘B’ Shift and volunteers to find heavy smoke and fire conditions in the garage area of a single story residential dwelling. Crew members acted quickly and deployed hose lines to the home. A quick walk around of the structure also revealed similar conditions coming out of a window on the back side of the home,” stated the EFD in the release.

The fire was under control in less than five minutes, and other parts of the home were saved due to the quick response from the fire crews.

Authorities determined that the fire originated in the kitchen. No injuries were reported among any people or pets and the Red Cross is currently assisting the homeowner.

