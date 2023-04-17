Clarkton man facing multiple drug charges

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Clarkton man is facing multiple drug-related charges after an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Lee Parker, Jr. 35, of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with:

resisting a public officer inflicting serious bodily injury (two counts)

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances

possession of schedule I controlled substances

possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances

possession of schedule II controlled substances

maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances

obstruction of justice

destroying criminal evidence

possession of drug paraphernalia

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, its Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into a report of shots fired in the area of Grand Road in Clarkton on April 10.

“On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, as well as the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the area Grand Road, Clarkton, NC 28433,” the news release states. “Pursuant to the search warrant, amounts of opioids, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as U.S. Currency were seized from the residence.”

Parker was then taken into custody and charged.

“Additional charges relating to the shooting are anticipated,” a news release states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.