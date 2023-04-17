Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Clarkton man facing multiple drug charges

Anthony Lee Parker, Jr.
Anthony Lee Parker, Jr.(Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Clarkton man is facing multiple drug-related charges after an investigation by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Lee Parker, Jr. 35, of Clarkton, was arrested and charged with:

  • resisting a public officer inflicting serious bodily injury (two counts)
  • possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substances
  • possession of schedule I controlled substances
  • possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances
  • possession of schedule II controlled substances
  • maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances
  • obstruction of justice
  • destroying criminal evidence
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, its Criminal Investigations Division began an investigation into a report of shots fired in the area of Grand Road in Clarkton on April 10.

“On Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, Community Impact Team, as well as the Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant in the area Grand Road, Clarkton, NC 28433,” the news release states. “Pursuant to the search warrant, amounts of opioids, items of drug paraphernalia, as well as U.S. Currency were seized from the residence.”

Parker was then taken into custody and charged.

“Additional charges relating to the shooting are anticipated,” a news release states.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews battling large fire at Ella's of Calabash.
Fire crews battle flames at Ella’s of Calabash
This weekend, 17 people were memorialized in reef balls at the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle...
Families gather to lay loved ones to rest off coast of Topsail Beach
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office incident report lists person found dead in Nakina as murder victim
A picture of a shark hangs in the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
Research continues to find sharks swimming near North Carolina coast
Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.
Family displaced after house fire destroys belongings

Latest News

Dollar General
Five area stores fined for price-scanning errors
(MGN)
New Hanover County looking for new recruits to remedy school bus driver shortage
The proposed sites for two companies at Blue Clay Business Park in Castle Hayne
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve bid process to sell two business park properties
The donation of new Scholastic K-7 children’s books will be used in the classroom as well as...
International School at Gregory receives 4,000 book donation