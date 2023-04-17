Senior Connect
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office saves sea turtle while on patrol

The patrol encountered the turtle that appeared to have been struck by the propeller of another boat.(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol saved an injured sea turtle on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the patrol encountered the turtle that appeared to have been struck by the propeller of another boat.

“After making contact with Sunset Beach Turtle Watch, Deputy Sullivan was able to turn over the care of the injured turtle to Carmel Zetts and her team,” stated the social media post. “The turtle was immediately transferred to a rehab facility. We appreciate the dedication and partnership with organizations like the Sunset Beach Turtle Watch as the protection and preservation of our natural resources and wildlife are a major focus of the Brunswick County Sheriffs Office Marine Patrol Unit.”

