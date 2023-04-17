Annual Derby4dogs Garden Party Fundraiser to be held in May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people is hosting the ninth annual Derby4Dogs Garden Party Fundraiser charity event on May 6 at CFCC’s Union Station.

The event includes a Puppy Derby, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes will be awarded for the best hat and bow tie.

The event will also feature a Bourbon Lounge this year, where attendees can enjoy tastings that “will showcase influences of flavor & highlight bourbon craftsmanship.” Limited add-on tickets will be available for the first VIP tasting experience.

