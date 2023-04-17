Senior Connect
Annual Derby4dogs Garden Party Fundraiser to be held in May

Kaitlin Bellamy and Sara Harts from paws4people brought Tony, a 4.5-month-old puppy in...
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - paws4people is hosting the ninth annual Derby4Dogs Garden Party Fundraiser charity event on May 6 at CFCC’s Union Station.

The event includes a Puppy Derby, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live and silent auctions, and a viewing of the Kentucky Derby. Prizes will be awarded for the best hat and bow tie.

The event will also feature a Bourbon Lounge this year, where attendees can enjoy tastings that “will showcase influences of flavor & highlight bourbon craftsmanship.” Limited add-on tickets will be available for the first VIP tasting experience.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about the event, click here.

