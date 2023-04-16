Senior Connect
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Man killed in overnight shooting in Goldsboro
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Goldsboro, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for answers after an overnight shooting here in the east.

At around 10:26 p.m., Goldsboro Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the 400 block of Brownrigg St.

Authorities say once they arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, 59-year-old Aubrey Redding Jr., was taken to UNC Wayne Health for treatment but later died from his injuries.

Goldsboro Police say that SBI is investigating and the case is still on-going.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

