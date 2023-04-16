First Alert Forecast: sunny with a few stray storms possible to wrap up Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Sunday! Changes are in your First Alert Forecast as a cold front approaches the area. Look for another warm day with highs deep into seasonably warm 80s amid warm southwesterly breezes to start; a few isolated gusty showers and thunderstorms will be possible into the afternoon and evening.

Peeking into next week: expect more dry time for most of Monday and Tuesday with pleasant daytime temperatures in the 70s and nighttime readings in the 40s and 50s. Another warming trend is expected by next week, which will carry highs back into the 80s by midweek. The decent rain and storm chance arrives next weekend.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

