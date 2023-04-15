Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say

A 17-year-old in Maine died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday. (Source: WABI)
By WABI staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Officials in Maine say a high school student died on Friday while hiking at a national park.

WABI reports that Bryce Basso, 17, was a student at the Brewer High School

According to officials, Basso fell about 25 feet while he was hiking with friends near the Otter Cliff area in the Acadia National Park.

Park rangers, police and fire crews responded to the park around noon. They located Basso and performed CPR, but the boy ultimately died.

Basso’s official cause of death remains pending, according to the medical examiner.

Counselors are being offered to Brewer High School students for support.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were ejected from a vehicle and are were critically injured in a rollover accident...
Four ejected in rollover accident in Brunswick Co.
A heavy law enforcement presence was in place in the Silver Lake neighborhood Friday as the US...
US Marshals take suspect in homicide into custody in Silver Lake neighborhood
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office: Body located in Nakina
One of WECT’s morning staples is going through changes, with Kelly Ripa getting a new full-time...
‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ to begin Monday
Michael Robinson, 50 years old
Currie man pleads guilty in connection to woman’s overdose death

Latest News

Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station
Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.
Family displaced after house fire destroys belongings
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say