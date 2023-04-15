First Alert Forecast: sunshine & warmth for the rest of the Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Amid the Friday action, temperatures managed balmy highs in the upper 70s to locally lower 80s; slim rain chances should support even deeper 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Fair to call it a strong weather finish to the Azalea Festival!

Peeking into next week: expect more dry time for most of Monday and Tuesday with pleasant daytime temperatures in the 70s and nighttime readings in the 40s and 50s.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

