Fire crews battling flames at Ella’s of Calabash

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department is on the scene of a large fire at Ella’s of Calabash, a seafood restaurant.

‘Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming through the roof of the restaurant.

No injuries have been reported. A spokesperson for the department said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

River Road is currently blocked by emergency vehicles.

This is a developing story; it will be updated as we learn more.

