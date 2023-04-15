Senior Connect
Family displaced after house fire destroys belongings

Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.
Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.(Tal Grissett)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Several fire departments responded to a structure fire in the Grissettown area Friday afternoon.

According to Grissettown Longwood Fire Chief Tal Grissett, firefighters saw flames coming through the front window of the residence when they entered the home. There were no injuries as the family who lived there was out of town. The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though Grissett says it may be electric in nature. He wants to remind those planning to leave for vacation to unplug extension cords and power strips before leaving.

Calabash, Sunset Beach, Ocean Isle Beach, Waccamaw, Civietown and Supply Fire Departments were also on scene. Old Dock and Nakina fire departments also assisted by backfilling Waccamaw and Grissettown Fire Departments.

