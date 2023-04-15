Advocates working to raise awareness and prevent child abuse

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, and advocates are working to prevent serious incidents before they happen.

The Carousel Center partners with Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, offering therapy and a brighter future for victims of child abuse

“We’ve seen 500 kids generally unduplicated every year for services. And, you know, certainly that didn’t change during the pandemic years. But we did see the severity of the cases that were coming through our doors, an increase in the number of kids that did have visible healed or healing trauma for either physical abuse or sexual abuse,” Amy Feath, Executive Director of The Carousel Center, said.

Feath said the organization typically sees a majority of 8–12-year-olds, but the pandemic changed that.

“We saw double the number of under two-year-olds that were coming to Carousel Center for a forensic medical evaluation. And that’s kind of held a little bit true,” Feath said. “There was that one element of protection and visible eyes on children to intervene early, or for children to feel safe to actually tell that piece was taken away during the pandemic.”

Feath said teachers often play the biggest role in noticing any changes or differences with a child so they can report it.

She also said that’s why they have to work on prevention before a situation gets even worse.

“Sometimes it’s somewhere in between where it’s not exactly an abusive situation, but we might have families that are struggling that need additional support. And so that’s important to know as well, so that we can help families get support. So, they’re not having to be in a situation where their child is hurt, or injured, or unhealthy or unwell,” Feath said. “So, we all have to be prepared and know what to do, how to respond, how to report and what to look for, you know, and children that we might want to ask a few more questions.”

