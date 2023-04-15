Senior Connect
1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at Kansas City gas station

Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following...
Police say one person has died and four others were wounded, including a young child, following a shooting at a gas station in Kansas City, Missouri.(KMBC via CNN Newsource)
By KMBC
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - One person is dead, and four others were wounded following a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened at a gas station at 8:21 p.m. on Friday.

Police say the person who died was an adult man and the four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say one of the victims was a child under the age of five.

It is unknown at this time as to what led up to the shooting.

No information about the suspect has been provided.

Copyright 2023 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

