Two Columbus Co. men arrested in separate homicide investigations

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Whiteville Police Department, and SBI arrested two murder suspects in separate incidents on April 11.

Natrell Ky’el Mckinnies of Whiteville was arrested after a bond revocation on a first-degree murder charge of Diondi Xavier Sadler and other outstanding unspecified warrants from the sheriff’s office. Mckinnies was charged with murder after Sadler was shot at Sandy Ridge Apartments on Nolan Avenue in 2019.

During the 2023 arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for a property on Stanly Street and found a firearm and large amounts of marijuana and cocaine. Mckinnies and two other men not connected to the homicide investigation were arrested.

The sheriff’s office also located Julius Thomas Stephens of Chadbourn, who was taken into custody for the murder of Willie Lee Wheeler. Stephens was accused of shooting Wheeler in his North Lewis Street home in Tabor City in 2022. Stephens was reported to be in possession of a stolen firearm.

Mckinnies is facing additional pending charges as well as a felony murder charge. He is being held under no bond. The two men arrested at Stanly Street were both charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephens was charged with felony first-degree murder, felony assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony discharging a weapon into occupied property, felony possession of firearm by felon, failure to appear on felony, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor injury to personal property and felony murder. He is facing additional pending charges and is being held under no bond.

“Sheriff Rogers would like to reiterate his aggressive stance on removing violent offenders from Columbus County. He would also like to stress the importance of working together with neighboring agencies to reach this common goal. Sheriff Rogers would like to extend his gratitude to Chief Ipock and the Whiteville Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and District Attorney Jon David and his office for the joint efforts in these arrests,” Columbus County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a press release.

