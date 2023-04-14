Senior Connect
Sunset Beach officers remove and relocate 6-foot alligator from Coastal Outfitters

The alligator was relocated to a nearby pond in Sunset Beach out of concern for the safety of Sunset Beach residents.
The alligator was relocated to a nearby pond in Sunset Beach out of concern for the safety of Sunset Beach residents.(Sunset Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Officers responded to calls about a 6-foot alligator appearing in front of the Coastal Outfitters at Sunset Blvd N on Friday.

Responders saw that the alligator was concealing itself under the display chairs where customers entered and exited the business.

The alligator was relocated to a nearby pond in Sunset Beach out of concern for the safety of Sunset Beach residents. Officer Lee Hall, who is licensed with the NC Wildlife Resources Commission and is trained and certified to remove nuisance alligators, assisted with the removal.

“Alligators commonly find their way into yards and other populated locations. The Sunset Beach Police Department will not remove them simply because of this reason, but situations like today’s incident where risk to public safety is a factor, the alligator will be relocated,” Sunset Beach Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

Police advise that alligators are dangerous animals that are protected under state law and to not approach them. Alligators should not be fed or it will teach them that humans are sources of food, which is not only prohibited by the General Statue but could also lead to injury or death.

Anyone who sees an alligator that is a possible threat is asked to call 911.

