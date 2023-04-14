Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Siddle agrees to five-year extension with Seahawks

UNCW Men's Basketball Head Coach Takayo Siddle
UNCW Men's Basketball Head Coach Takayo Siddle(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle has agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season, the university announced Friday.

Siddle’s extension was approved by the UNCW Board of Trustees on Thursday.

“Early on, it was clear to me that we had the right leader in place for our men’s basketball program and making sure he felt supported was a top priority,” said Michael Oblinger, UNCW’s new athletic director. “Coach Siddle has done a terrific job as head coach and done things the right way. We’re looking forward to many more achievements and successes in the years to come.”

Siddle has led the Seahawks to a 58-29 overall record over the last three years, The team is 33-16 in Colonial Athletic Association games during that span, including back-to-back trips to the conference title game.

“It takes an unwavering commitment to win championships,” said Siddle. “Coaches, support staff, and players have to be all-in, but without an extremely supportive administration, it would not be possible.

“Chancellor Aswani Volety, the Board of Trustees, and our athletic director, Mike Oblinger, are tremendous. I have been inspired by their commitment, support and vision for our program. I look forward to the great things we will achieve together in the future. My humility for this special blessing is through the roof. Our vision three years ago was to be in this exact position. While this is only the beginning, we all have something to be proud of.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Jaquan Ormarion Radford
Bolton man turns himself in after allegedly fleeing from deputies in car that was reported stolen
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
Devon Scott
Former Wilmington mayoral candidate, Devon Scott, pleads guilty in sexual assault case

Latest News

The Carolinas will field four teams in this year's men's NCAA Tournament.
Five teams from the Carolinas selected to compete in 2023 NCAA Tournament
The UNCW Men’s Basketball team came up short in a bid to make the NCAA Championship tournament...
UNCW falls short in quest for CAA basketball title, drops title game to Charleston
Charleston guard Ryan Larson (11) goes to the basket against UNC Wilmington guard Nick Farrar...
UNCW falls short in quest for CAA basketball title, drops title game to Charleston
UNCW Men's Basketball Head Coach Takayo Siddle
UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle named finalist for two national awards