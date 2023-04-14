Siddle agrees to five-year extension with Seahawks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW men’s basketball coach Takayo Siddle has agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season, the university announced Friday.

Siddle’s extension was approved by the UNCW Board of Trustees on Thursday.

“Early on, it was clear to me that we had the right leader in place for our men’s basketball program and making sure he felt supported was a top priority,” said Michael Oblinger, UNCW’s new athletic director. “Coach Siddle has done a terrific job as head coach and done things the right way. We’re looking forward to many more achievements and successes in the years to come.”

Siddle has led the Seahawks to a 58-29 overall record over the last three years, The team is 33-16 in Colonial Athletic Association games during that span, including back-to-back trips to the conference title game.

“It takes an unwavering commitment to win championships,” said Siddle. “Coaches, support staff, and players have to be all-in, but without an extremely supportive administration, it would not be possible.

“Chancellor Aswani Volety, the Board of Trustees, and our athletic director, Mike Oblinger, are tremendous. I have been inspired by their commitment, support and vision for our program. I look forward to the great things we will achieve together in the future. My humility for this special blessing is through the roof. Our vision three years ago was to be in this exact position. While this is only the beginning, we all have something to be proud of.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.