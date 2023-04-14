Senior Connect
SEEDS of Healing to host 6th annual ‘HIV Awareness Run/Walk’

The 6th annual “HIV Awareness Run/Walk” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22.
The 6th annual “HIV Awareness Run/Walk” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22.(SEEDS of Healing)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SEEDS of Healing, Inc. has announced that its sixth annual “HIV Awareness Run/Walk” is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 22.

According to the announcement, the family-friendly event will begin at 10 a.m. at Greenfield Park, located at 302 Willard St. in Wilmington.

“Our organization provides HIV testing, counseling, community education and outreach, Uber health rides for clients, and advocacy for healthcare access to all,” state the nonprofit in the announcement. “We would like to invite the members of our community to come out and participate in our annual 5k or 1-mile run and walk, where participants will be able to enjoy local vendors and partake in various fun activities.”

In addition to the walk and run, the event will feature:

  • Games
  • Raffles
  • A photo booth
  • A musical performance by DJ Bobby Zee

Registration is now open on the event website. Participants will receive an event bag and t-shirt with their registration.

All proceeds will go towards SEEDS of Healing’s programming costs and support the organization’s outreach and services. For more information, please visit the SEEDS of Healing website.

