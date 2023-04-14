Senior Connect
Research continues to find sharks swimming near North Carolina coast

A picture of a shark hangs in the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
A picture of a shark hangs in the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
By Zach Solon
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - As more people flock to the beaches of southeastern North Carolina, it can be important to know what you might find if you swim in the ocean.

Earlier this month, a 500-pound white shark washed ashore in North Myrtle Beach. Researchers are working to learn more about that shark and why it may have died.

Holly Doerr and Karissa Bearer with the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher say there is likely a variety of shark species swimming nearby.

“We tend to see more highly migratory sharks in the summertime,” said Doerr. “That’s kind of exciting because that means we could be seeing some different species of sharks we wouldn’t normally see or wouldn’t think are native to North Carolina.”

As far as finding a shark, however, Bearer says encounters between sharks and humans are uncommon.

“You are not very likely to have an encounter with a shark,” Bearer said. “They typically would be avoiding humans, especially on crowded busy days, they will be avoiding the action for the most part.”

Doerr says larger sharks spotted near the coast recently, like the one in North Myrtle Beach, could be the sign of a healthy underwater ecosystem.

“If we’re seeing larger sharks, and just sharks in general, in a good population size off our coast, that’s usually an indicator that our ecosystems are getting healthier or are staying healthy,” Doerr said. “Hopefully, because we wouldn’t be able to support those large predators if we didn’t have those balanced ecosystems.”

A nonprofit research group called OCEARCH has been tracking sharks through the area for years and recent reports show several species swimming around the area.

