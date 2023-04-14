Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Registration open for inaugural Oak Island Police Department ‘Chop with a Cop’ axe throwing competition

(Source: WBTV)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced that registration is now open for their inaugural “Chop with a Cop” axe throwing competition.

According to the announcement, the event, open to teenagers age 13 to 18, will take place on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Throw Baxe Axe House and Game Lounge, located at 806 N Howe St. in Southport.

“Chop with a Cop is an exciting and FREE program that allows teens aged 13-18 to join officers from four different agencies in axe throwing competition. This event provides teens with one hour of practice and one hour of competitive throwing. Only 48 spaces available! Which agency will take home the Gold?” stated the Oak Island Police Department in the announcement.

The event is being held in partnership with the Southport Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department.

Participants will be randomly assigned to their team, but those looking to compete can select their time slot. Competition will be held from 10 a.m. to noon for the first session, and from 1 to 3 p.m. for the second session.

Teenagers interested in competing can sign up for free on the Oak Island website. To sign up for the first session, click here, and for the second session, click here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Jaquan Ormarion Radford
Bolton man turns himself in after allegedly fleeing from deputies in car that was reported stolen
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
Devon Scott
Former Wilmington mayoral candidate, Devon Scott, pleads guilty in sexual assault case

Latest News

H2GO
H2GO to complete Pine Harvest Drive maintenance on Tuesday
The event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at 100 N Lake Park Blvd.
Carolina Beach Mural Project to host public celebration for next mural ‘Tribute to Carolina Shag’
Clothing, diapers, toys, toiletries and other supplies will be distributed at the Brunswick...
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center accepting donations for community baby shower
Major is a very sweet dog who loves playing with other dogs and being around people.
Pet of the Week: Major from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue