Registration open for inaugural Oak Island Police Department ‘Chop with a Cop’ axe throwing competition

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Police Department announced that registration is now open for their inaugural “Chop with a Cop” axe throwing competition.

According to the announcement, the event, open to teenagers age 13 to 18, will take place on Tuesday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Throw Baxe Axe House and Game Lounge, located at 806 N Howe St. in Southport.

“Chop with a Cop is an exciting and FREE program that allows teens aged 13-18 to join officers from four different agencies in axe throwing competition. This event provides teens with one hour of practice and one hour of competitive throwing. Only 48 spaces available! Which agency will take home the Gold?” stated the Oak Island Police Department in the announcement.

The event is being held in partnership with the Southport Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and Boiling Spring Lakes Police Department.

Participants will be randomly assigned to their team, but those looking to compete can select their time slot. Competition will be held from 10 a.m. to noon for the first session, and from 1 to 3 p.m. for the second session.

Teenagers interested in competing can sign up for free on the Oak Island website. To sign up for the first session, click here, and for the second session, click here.

